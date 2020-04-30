IGATEX PAKISTAN Has Been Postponed

KARACHI, Pakistan — April 30, 2020 — In view of the current situation pertaining to the rise of Coronavirus pandemic worldwide, FAKT Exhibitions has decided to act in collective industry interest and postpone IGATEX PAKISTAN 2020 and its concurrent event ICADEX PAKISTAN 2020 to a later date yet to be determined, keeping in mind the health and safety of our exhibitors and visitors.

We regret for any inconvenience caused and aim to announce the new dates of IGATEX PAKISTAN as soon as possible.

Posted April 30, 2020

Source: IGATEX PAKISTAN Team / FAKT Exhibitions (Pvt.) Ltd.