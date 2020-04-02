Celanese Supports Customers and Medical Equipment Manufacturers Battling COVID-19 Pandemic

DALLAS, AMSTERDAM & SHANGHAI — April 2, 2020 — Celanese Corporation, a global chemical and specialty materials company, is responding to the COVID-19 pandemic in support of the healthcare and medical devices industry by prioritizing its operations to provide specialty materials used in applications such as ventilators, respirators and other critical medical equipment and supplies.

“As a global manufacturer of engineering polymers, Celanese has prioritized our focus on the medical community and is ready to expand our supply chain base as necessary to support the global need for advanced medical and healthcare products,” said Tom Kelly, Senior Vice President of the Celanese engineered materials business. “We are working to get deliveries of materials to our customers as well as medical products manufacturers to meet their increased demand. If your company is a provider of ventilators, respirators, or other critical medical devices and supplies, Celanese is globally positioned to help supply the materials our customers need.”

Below is a list of Celanese materials that support the healthcare and medical industry. Medical grade materials are available for many of these products, as identified by an asterisk. Celanese can also provide support on the use of its materials in your products.

Hostaform® * and Celcon® acetal copolymer (POM)

Celanex® thermoplastic polyester (PBT) *

Celstran® long fiber reinforced thermoplastic (LFRT)

Celstran® continuous fiber reinforced thermoplastic (CFR-TP)

Fortron® polyphenylene sulfide (PPS) *

GUR® ultra-high molecular weight polyethylene (UHMW-PE) *

Impet® thermoplastic polyester (PET)

Riteflex® and Pibiflex® thermoplastic polyester elastomer (TPC-ET)

Thermx® polycyclohexylene-dimethylene terephthalate (PCT)

Vandar® thermoplastic polyester alloy (PBT)

Vectra® * and Zenite® liquid crystal polymers (LCP)

Ateva® ethylene vinyl acetate copolymers (EVA) *

Low Density Polyethylene (LDPE) *

Dur-O-Set®, Vinamul® and X-Link® vinyl emulsions

Celaire™ acetate nonwovens

Clarifoil® acetate film

Celanyl®, Frianyl® and Ecomid® polyamides (PA)

Celapex® polyether ether ketone (PEEK) *

Laprene® (SEBS) and Forprene® (TPV)

Talcoprene®, Tecnoprene®, Polifor®, and Omnipro® polypropylene compounds (PP)

Abistir®, Reblend®, Blendfor®, and Retelan® amorphous polymers (PC, ABS, ASA, SAN)

To learn more about Celanese materials that support the critical medical device and healthcare services industry, visit www.celanese.com.

Customer or Product Inquiries

To discuss specific material needs, contact your Celanese representative or email healthcare@celanese.com.

Please check with your vendors or providers for Bill of Materials. If you currently use any of these materials, let Celanese know of your demand for the next six months so we can plan to meet your needs. Additionally, if you experience supply disruption from your current material suppliers and Celanese has similar materials, please contact us to discuss availability.

Posted April 2, 2020

Source: Celanese Corporation