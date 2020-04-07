Archroma To Introduce A New Thickener For Sanitizing Gels To Address Global Shortage Due To COVID-19 Crisis

REINACH, Switzerland — April 7, 2020 — Archroma, a global supplier of color and specialty chemicals towards sustainable solutions, today announced the introduction of Mowiplus® HPC 9600, a new thickener for sanitizing gels to address global shortage due to COVID‑19 crisis.

Hand sanitizers are typically made of alcohol and additives, to which a thickener is often added to create the gel texture. Gel sanitizers are considered more user-friendly than liquids, as they avoid spilling and thus wasting the precious sanitizer material that is in critical need for the fight against the coronavirus outbreak.

The thickener typically used for the production of hand sanitizing gels and other home care and personal care products, is currently in global shortage due to the COVID‑19 coronavirus.

Experts from the Archroma team in Brazil, anticipating shortages just as they had happened during previous outbreaks such as H1N1, decided to look into the matter.

The result is Mowiplus® HPC 9600, an alternative that offers good performance and cost levels, and even allows to skip the 12-hours hydration process needed traditionally, thus saving valuable time in a crisis that need all the sanitizers it can get.

“Everyone at Archroma is currently engaged in the fight against COVID‑19, at home and at work, as we do everything we can to protect our loved ones, our colleagues, and ourselves”, comments Marcelo Ribeiro, Head of Sales Brazil at Archroma.

“With Mowiplus® HPC 9600 we are actually able to directly make a difference and contribute to the fight, by delivering a product that helps to make a more convenient end-product, and to preserve every drop of precious hand sanitizer. It’s our nature, and that makes us very proud”, adds Regina Oliveira, Head of Sales Latin America at Archroma.

The new product is listed in the INCI (International Nomenclature of Cosmetic Ingredients) and meets the July 2016 RDC N°83 ANVISA / MERCOSUL Technical Regulation for personal hygiene products, cosmetics and perfumes.

Mowiplus® HPC 9600 is currently available in Brazil.

