Agion® Antimicrobial By Sciessent, Proven To Inactivate Viruses By 99.99 Percent In 5 Minutes, Incorporated In 3 Million N95 Masks Shipped To-Date From Nexera Medical

BEVERLY, Mass. — April 9, 2020 — Agion® Antimicrobial (AM) by Sciessent, a U.S.-based provider of antimicrobial solutions based on naturally occurring elements, is incorporated into FDA cleared N95 respirator masks, the type most in-demand in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. As of March 31, 2020, more than 3 million Nexera SpectraShield 9500 masks incorporating the Agion AM have been delivered to healthcare facilities worldwide.

The Nexera SpectraShield surgical respirator was cleared by NIOSH and received an updated 510(k) from the Food and Drug Administration in 2015 with approved claims to inactivate viruses by 99.99 percent in 5 minutes and kill 99.99 percent of bacteria in 1 hour. It has also been cleared in Canada and the European Union.

“Following the viral outbreaks of the early 2000s, Sciessent engaged with university researchers, industry partners and government organizations to investigate the ability of Agion to inactivate viruses,” said Paul Ford, CEO, Sciessent. “Once Agion AM’s anti-viral efficacy was proven, Sciessent worked with Foss Performance Materials to develop a polyester fiber, named FOSSSHIELD™, with Agion AM embedded into the FPM fiber itself. The FPM media was then manufactured into N95 respirator masks sold by Nexera Medical.”

The Nexera mask is constructed from two layers of FPM nonwoven textile with a filtration membrane between them. Agion AM is in the FPM nonwoven textile in both the inner and outer surface of the Nexera mask.

“We chose the Agion AM solution first and foremost for its efficacy, which when combined with FPM’s nonwoven design expertise, results in a mask sold by Nexera Medical and others that provides extraordinary protection to those on the front lines of virus response,” said Steve Polston, President, Nonwovens for Foss Performance Materials. “In addition, Sciessent leveraged their deep bench of expertise in the medical device market to provide support to FPMs throughout product development and the FDA approval process, which proved key to Nexera receiving approvals.”

The Agion® Antimicrobial is presently registered by the United States Environmental Protection Agency as a preservative and bacteriostatic agent for use in treated articles under 40 CFR 152.25a. The information presented herein is not intended to support or endorse public health claims for treated articles. The Agion Antimicrobial is also used in medical devices under the Food and Drug Administration; those medical device claims are based on safety and efficacy testing and are limited to those approved by FDA.

Posted April 9, 2020

Source: Sciessent