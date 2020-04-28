ACAMP Working With University Of Alberta Has Developed A Washable Cloth Based Filter And Plastic Respirator With Over 95% Filtration Efficiency

EDMONTON, Alberta — April 28, 2020 — Imagine protecting every Albertan with a high-quality respirator. With guidance from researchers at the University of Alberta, ACAMP, an Alberta non-profit organization helping companies develop high-tech products has designed and built an effective, reusable respirator to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The respirator’s filters can be washed and are reusable. Their effectiveness was tested against N95-rated respirators by a team at Engineering at Alberta led by Distinguished Professor Warren Finlay, an internationally respected expert in the science of aerosol mechanics. Their findings rate the ACAMP A95 filters at the same level of filtration efficiency as commercially available N95 filters.

ACAMP CEO Ken Brizel had the idea to produce enough masks for every person in Alberta four weeks ago, after being shocked to see many unprotected people shopping for groceries. Brizel has been working with local businesses and the University of Alberta to design and manufacture the respirators.

The body of the respirators is made of polyurethane or polypropylene, comes in an adult size only at this time, and provides an effective seal around the nose and mouth. The respirators filter two ways, protecting the wearer from inhaling the virus, and preventing wearers from exhaling it.

The respirators are available online now at www.actionbyacamp.ca and go into production this week.

This work was supported by Mitacs through the Mitacs Accelerate Program, under the special COVID-19 call for proposals.

Source: ACAMP — Alberta Center For Advanced MNT Products