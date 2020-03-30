Techtextil North America & Texprocess Americas Postponement Rescheduled for October 2020

ATLANTA — March 30, 2020 — Earlier this month, organizers of Techtextil North America and Texprocess Americas announced that the co-located events, initially scheduled for May 12 – 14, 2020, would be postponed to December 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Today, the organizers have announced that the postponement has been rescheduled, and the co-located events will now take place from Thursday, October 1 through Saturday, October 3, 2020.

In an announcement that was relayed first to exhibiting companies on Friday, Show Director Kristy Meade states, “Although not ideal, the [December] dates provided were the only viable option at the time of our postponement inquiry to the Georgia World Congress Center (GWCC). However, we shared the concerns of many of our exhibiting and visiting companies regarding the holidays and year-end processes, and after tireless communication between our team and those at the GWCC, we have been able to secure the new dates of October 1-3, 2020 for Techtextil North America and Texprocess Americas. The new dates are more suitable for both local and international exhibitors.”

The new dates have received an overwhelmingly positive response from the exhibitor base thus far. The team is looking forward to aiding in the global recovery of the Technical Textiles, Nonwovens, and Sewn Products industries by providing a platform where industry professionals can once again gather to exchange knowledge, new ideas, and business.

For more information and access to the most recent program updates, deadlines, pricing information, and more, visit www.techtextilna.com or www.texprocessamericas.com.

Registration will remain open, with the Advanced Pricing deadline extended through September 1, 2020. All event registrations will remain intact, and will be transferred to the new dates. Register for the events here: Techtextil North America | Texprocess Americas

Techtextil North America is Incorporated with ATME-I. Texprocess Americas is Co-produced by SPESA.

Source: Messe Frankfurt