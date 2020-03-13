Techtextil North America and Texprocess Americas Postponed: Rescheduled For December 15-17, 2020 at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta, Georgia

ATLANTA — March 13, 2020 — In light of the worldwide spread of COVID-19 and after heavy analysis in collaboration with event stakeholders, including our partners at ATME-I and co-producers at SPESA, we have collectively decided to postpone Techtextil North America and Texprocess Americas.

Up until this point, we were optimistic that May was far enough away to proceed with the events as planned. However, as the situation has evolved, we feel that we must act in the best interest of our exhibitors, visitors, and the industry overall.

The co-location of Techtextil North America and Texprocess Americas has become one of the most important meeting places for the technical textile, nonwovens, and sewn products industries. It is here that textile professionals have the opportunity to connect with leaders of industry across all sectors to facilitate the exchange of ideas and generate new business partnerships. With this in mind, we consider it of utmost importance to continue to serve the industry, therefore, Techtextil North America and Texprocess Americas will now take place December 15-17, 2020 at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta, Georgia.

We have considered the wide-range of impacts this will have on our exhibitor and visitor base, and we appreciate your continued support and understanding as we continue to navigate this situation together. Please contact any member of our team with questions or concerns.

Source: Messe Frankfurt