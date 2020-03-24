Spirit AeroSystems Suspends Boeing Production Work

WICHITA, Kan. — March 24, 2020 — Following Boeing’s announcement to temporarily suspend production at its Washington state facilities, Spirit AeroSystems will also suspend Boeing work performed at its facilities in Wichita, Kan., and in Tulsa and McAlester, Okla. This action will begin Wednesday, March 25, and last 14 calendar days, until April 8. Spirit will continue to support 787 work for Boeing’s Charleston, S.C., facility as needed.

We will continue to pay employees who are sent home during this two-week period due to the suspension of Boeing work.

Spirit will use the time to further deep clean and sanitize work spaces and facilities as we continue to take precautions to protect the health and safety of our team. Our focus is on a safe and orderly restart of operations.

When production does resume on our Boeing programs, we will align our costs and workforce to the new level of production set by Boeing. This could potentially include additional workforce actions.

Operations in support of our defense customers, Airbus, aftermarket and MRO, third party fabrication work, other non-Boeing work, and other growth programs will continue. Those employees should expect to work their regular schedules.

Spirit continues to monitor ongoing events as result of the COVID-19 pandemic and will take precautions and make adjustments to its operations as needed for the safety of our team.

Source: Spirit AeroSystems Inc.