Software Helps Furniture Manufacturers Sell Directly To Consumers Online

DETROIT, Michigan — March 23, 2020 — Amber Engine, LLC announces the successful virtual onboarding of its first client for its Product Information Management (PIM) solution, designed to help furniture manufacturers sell directly to consumers online. In light of decreased retail foot traffic, due to social distancing, the company is pleased to offer manufacturers an alternative channel for sales.

Ecommerce sales of home furnishings represent the fastest growth among channels. As such, home furnishings manufacturers who have historically relied on a large retailer base are preparing to sell directly to consumers online for the first time. Amber Engine’s PIM supports the manufacturer’s move to direct to consumer sales by streamlining the process of distributing products to various sales channels and online marketplaces.

In a statement accompanying the launch, the Amber Engine leadership team said, “Amber Engine has always sought innovative ways to support the growth of the home furnishings industry, and that’s all the more true in this time of global health and economic crisis. Our PIM solution was designed, specifically, to help the industry bridge the gap to online sales, a change that has now become imperative in light of recent events.”

Traditional PIM solutions are expensive, complex to implement and require a great deal of customization to fit the needs of home furnishings manufacturers. So Amber Engine built an easy-to-use platform that centralizes all product data in a master catalog and exports directly to templates for online marketplaces and ecommerce. White glove customer service offers technical expertise and support.

In addition to empowering manufacturers to sell directly to consumers online, the new PIM also facilitates the easy communication of product catalog data between manufacturers and retailers. This, coupled with the company’s existing retailer solutions, creates an empowered ecosystem for both manufacturers and retailers.

Posted March 30, 2020

Source: Amber Engine LLC