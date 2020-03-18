National Council of Textile Organizations (NCTO) Postpones Annual Meeting

WASHINGTON, DC — March 16, 2020 — National Council of Textile Organizations (NCTO) issued the following statement on the postponement of the association’s annual meeting.

NCTO has postponed its annual meeting originally scheduled for March 31-April 2 in Washington D.C. in light of the ongoing concerns and uncertainties associated with COVID-19.

Given the recent actions by federal and state governments to limit social interaction and large gatherings, NCTO has decided to postpone the annual meeting until next year. The decision to postpone the meeting this year was the result of a thorough vetting process and unanimous vote by NCTO’s board. The concerns and safety of our members are our top priority.

This is an unprecedented situation and NCTO will work to determine the best course of action in support of the U.S. textile industry and the members it proudly serves.

NCTO’s board and staff are committed to delivering the value and advocacy our members have come to expect and we are dedicated to overcoming these challenges in this uncertain time and bringing our industry together as soon as it is safely possible.

Posted March 18, 2020

Source: National Council of Textile Organizations (NCTO)