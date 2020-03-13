Mimaki Announces Innovative Virtual Event To Inspire, Inform And Engage With Customers And Prospects

AMSTERDAM — March 13, 2020 — Mimaki Europe, a manufacturer of inkjet printers and cutting systems, has announced that it will host an interactive, action-packed online event – dubbed The Mimaki Virtual Print Festival – designed to provide customers and prospects with a unique combination of information, product demonstrations, competitions and networking opportunities. The event will comprise a series of group webinars and individual virtual meetings starting the 24th March 2020, the same date that FESPA 2020(1) was originally scheduled to open its doors, with Mimaki revealing new features and content every week until the end of April.

Replicating its original FESPA 2020 line-up, Mimaki aims to provide participants with a virtual experience that has as many of the benefits of the original event as possible. To achieve this, the company will offer customers, partners and prospects the opportunity to participate in product demonstrations, virtual FESPA 2020 stand tours, individual meetings to discuss specific business requirements and technology questions and live, knowledge-sharing sessions with FESPA executives. Everything from signage, graphics, textiles, direct-to-shape, 3D print and more will be discussed, with Mimaki encouraging an open dialogue with its industry peers from all market sectors.

Danna Drion, Senior Marketing Manager EMEA, Mimaki Europe, comments: “Mimaki is fully supportive of FESPA’s considered decision to postpone its event and we look forward to participating in the rescheduled event once new dates are confirmed. While we cannot recreate the full experience of attending a FESPA event, we want to ensure that our customers and prospects still have access to as much of the latest product information and educational resources that we intended to share at FESPA 2020 as possible. The Virtual Print Festival allows us to offer the industry exactly that, enabling a host of different virtual interactions designed to inspire, engage and excite our customers and prospects as they see the range of applications and business opportunities enabled by Mimaki’s latest solutions.”

Highlights of The Mimaki Virtual Print Festival include:

Industry Trends with Mimaki and FESPA: Mimaki and FESPA collaborate to present webinars on the current trends, address market challenges and present the latest business opportunities within the print industry.

Product Demonstrations: Short video demonstrations, showcasing the full benefits and capabilities of Mimaki’s latest technologies will be scheduled regularly throughout the event. Headlining the video series will be the versatile Tx300P-1800 MkII, which offers both direct-to-textile and transfer printing.

Virtual Coffee and Briefings: Existing or potential distributors and customers can arrange a 1:1 meeting during the event to speak with an experienced Mimaki representative to gain a more thorough, tailored insight into Mimaki technologies or discuss individual business needs.

Live Chat with the Experts: For those who have a one-off question or are unable to attend a full briefing, Mimaki experts from every field will be available to speak over a live chat during the first week of the event (24th March to 27th March).

For live updates on session announcements, competitions and more information about the Virtual Print Festival, as well as how to register, attend and participate, visit www.mimakieurope.com/virtual-print-festival.

Source: Mimaki Europe