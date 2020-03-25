Memphis-Based PPE Manufacturer Radians Donates Over 14,000 N95 Respirators To Memphis And Shelby County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — March 25, 2020 — Radians, a Memphis-based top-tier manufacturer and supplier of quality Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), donated over 14,000 N95 particulate respirators to Memphis and Shelby County.

Radians® added the N95 respirator to its PPE portfolio in 2018. “We knew that adding N95 respirator to our portfolio was important,” said Radians President, Bill England, “but with the COVID-19 pandemic, they have become a critical PPE item to help protect those with the highest risk of exposure. We’re happy that Radians is able to make this donation in our hometown.”

Radians CEO, Mike Tutor, said the donation “represents Radians’ corporate responsibility to help the Memphis community during challenging times. With a worldwide shortage of respirators, we knew this donation would quickly assist our local first responders and medical community as they help the Memphis community rise above the COVID-19 crisis. The respirators will also be of service at the COVID-19 test sites that are being set-up across the city.”

Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland said, “Thank you, thank you, thank you. This is a prime example of people stepping up during uncertain times and answering the call to help. Our first responders greatly appreciate this and will put Radians respirators to good use.”

Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris personally thanked Radians and said, “The support and collaboration among our community is critical in reducing the spread of the novel coronavirus. I would like to thank Radians for supporting us with the resources needed to respond to this public health concern. This donation will provide vital support to our first responders as they commit daily to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in Shelby County.”

Posted March 25, 2020

Source: Radians®