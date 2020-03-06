MaterialDistrict Rotterdam 2020 Has Been Postponed Till June 23 – 25, 2020

NAARDEN, Netherlands — March 6, 2020 — MaterialDistrict Rotterdam 2020 has been postponed to June 23 – 25, 2020, the organizer announced today. This decision was made in close consultation with the exhibitors and event partners. Reason to postpone the inspiration event for (interior) architects are the precautionary measures more and more organizations are taking due to the corona virus. “We see a growing trend that organizations prohibit their employees from attending events because of the corona virus. As a result, we cannot guarantee our exhibitors and visitors the quality and experience they are used to,” Jeroen van Oostveen, director of MaterialDistrict, states.

Although the Dutch government has so far imposed no restrictions or additional measures for the continuation of trade shows and events in the Netherlands, the organisation has nevertheless decided to postpone the material event to June this year. “In recent days, we have had intensive contact with our exhibitors, there are many concerns about the safety of their staff, but especially about the expected negative effect on the number of visitors. We also see that more and more countries are imposing restrictions on the organization of events; in the Netherlands, we are already seeing the first steps in this regard at a local level. That is an increasing risk for our exhibitors and for us as show organizers as well.”

To provide clarity and certainty to all exhibitors and visitors, it was decided to move MaterialDistrict Rotterdam 2020 to 23 – 25 June 2020 in Rotterdam Ahoy. The layout of the exhibition floor, the exhibitors involved and the speaker program will be fully transferred to this new date. The exhibitors have since been informed and are happy and understanding about the decision taken. People who have already registered their ticket will be informed and can of course also use their ticket on the new date.

Source: MaterialDistrict Rotterdam