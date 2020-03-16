Material Hardness Testing Provides Industry With Answers To Product Development, Quality Control, Failure Analysis And Other Critical Questions

SALEM, NH — March 16, 2020 — Material hardness is a critical measurement for both product durability and functionality. It is a characteristic that can be measured by a material’s resistance to localized deformation caused by abrasion or mechanical indentation.

There are various forms of hardness testing, including rebound hardness, indentation hardness and scratch hardness. Rebound hardness (dynamic hardness) testing measures hardness related to material elasticity. Indentation hardness testing measures resistance to material deformation caused by constant compression and scratch hardness testing measures friction on a material and how resistant it is to permanent deformation or fracturing.

Leading providers of hardness and micro-hardness testing are the scientists and engineers at Advanced MicroAnalytical. Advanced MicroAnalytical’s material testing laboratory offers industry and research institutions answers regarding material hardness on a variety of materials and scale of materials. Bulk material techniques include Knoop, Vickers and Rockwell hardness test methods to nanoscale indentation techniques with scanning electron microscope (SEM) imaging.

Advanced MicroAnalytical has a long history of assisting with research and development, as well as quality control, production and failure analysis, in determining material hardness and other testing services for bulk metals, ceramics, polymers and composites on devices ranging from printed circuit boards and mems devices to countless other materials and applications. For determining material characteristics to functionality, Advanced MicroAnalytical provides the scientific solution.

