Knoll, Inc. Coronavirus Update: Italian Factories Operating At Normal Hours

EAST GREENVILLE, Pa. — March 9, 2020 — Knoll, Inc. operates two factories in Italy, which produce office and studio product to be sold primarily into the European market. One factory is located within the quarantine zone outside of Milan and accounts for approximately $15 million USD in annual sales. Both factories currently remain open and operating during normal hours.

Knoll, Inc. has approximately $200 million USD of annual sales on a consolidated basis in the European market, which includes multiple brands and production sources outside of Italy.

Posted March 10, 2020

Source: Knoll, Inc.