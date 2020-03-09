INX International Becomes First North American Ink Company To Achieve ISO 45001 Certification

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. — March 9, 2020 — INX International Ink Co.’s North American ISO Certified facilities have been recognized with certification for the ISO 45001 Occupational Health & Safety Standard. As the first ink company in North America to do so, INX certified locations are now registered to three integrated standards: ISO 9001 and ISO 14001, as well as the new ISO 45001.

ISO 45001 is the world’s international standard for occupational health and safety, issued to protect employees and visitors from work-related accidents and diseases. According to many health and safety experts, it represents a landmark breakthrough. For the first time, businesses of all sizes can access a single framework that offers a clear pathway to developing better and more robust occupational health and safety measures.

ISO 45001 is regarded as a new standard and not as a simple revision or update of OHSAS 18001. The transition from that standard to ISO 45001 was mandatory as the International Standards Organization fully implemented ISO 45001. The transition to it by INX was seamless.

“We are very pleased to receive our official certificate for this standard,” said Rachel Glowacki, director of Quality Systems for INX International Ink Co. “The new standard, along with ISO 9001 and 14001, allowed us to complete the transition goal we strived for in 2019 and gives us an integrated Business Management System. A lot of hard work, long hours, and many lengthy discussions and internal audits by multiple groups and personnel were devoted to this project. I appreciate the support everyone provided to make this happen.”

Audits were conducted at INX’s manufacturing facility in Appleton, Wis., and at four locations in Illinois. This included the R&D Center and manufacturing facility in West Chicago, another manufacturing plant in Homewood, and corporate headquarters, including HR, MIS and the Customer Service Center, in Schaumburg.

