Improved Usability And Functionality Available In Latest GIS Atlas® Professional Software Release

CAMBRIDGE, England — March 17, 2020 — Global Inkjet Systems (GIS), a strategic partner for OEMs and system builders, has announced the latest release of its industrial print Atlas Graphical User Interface (GUI) software, offering significant usability and functionality with interface options and language packs.

The Atlas Software Suite enables rapid integration of software components from GIS, system builders and third parties to create entire digital print systems covering workflow, RIP, VDP, drive electronics, ink delivery systems, transport control and subsystems.

Atlas Professional and Production GUIs have been developed specifically for system builders and end users. They offer rich, configurable UIs, giving OEMs the power to create targeted interfaces for end users. The GUIs include powerful tools for system configuration and monitoring, job submission and tracking, machine maintenance and print quality enhancement. Specific UIs are also available for various applications including labelling, corrugated, glass, direct-to-shape, varnish, and security.

Key V3 release features include:

Separate Atlas Professional and Atlas Production UI platforms to cover a wider range of end users; and

Language packs for English, Chinese, Korean, Japanese, German, Spanish, Italian.

V3 also includes:

Enhanced system configuration tools;

New printhead support;

Job submission and tracking; and

Advanced drive electronics UI configuration.

“This latest release of our Atlas Professional user interface is part of our continuous development, strengthening our software product offering. We have listened to our customers, and the free language packs are an example of GIS responding to customer feedback.” said Nick Geddes, CEO.

This latest Atlas Professional software release is now available to GIS customers.

Posted March 18, 2020

Source: GIS