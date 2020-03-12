Gelest Ramps Up Production Of Its BIOSAFE® Antimicrobials To Meet Surging Demand

MORRISVILLE, Pa. — March 12, 2020 — Gelest, Inc., an innovator in materials science and the manufacturer of BIOSAFE® Antimicrobials, announced today that it is ramping up the production of its BIOSAFE Antimicrobials to meet surging demand.

BIOSAFE Antimicrobials are found in a wide range of EPA-approved applications among them: Certainty® SmartBoost™ Laundry Additive for healthcare uniforms, NWA Quat KeeperTM Foodservice Towels for restaurants and cafeterias, and King Microshield® for medical equipment and facilities. These are used to preserve treated articles by preventing the growth of stain and odor causing bacteria, fungi, mold and mildew.

As hygiene awareness grows due to the global coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, the public is taking extra precautions to prevent the growth of unwanted bacteria on the clothing they wear and the surfaces they touch. Consequently, demand for sanitizers, disinfectants, and antimicrobials are on the rise. Gelest, like so many suppliers, is ramping up production to meet the demand increases.

“Our Morrisville facility has the capacity and experience to adapt production to demand,” said Shiming Wo, Vice President and General Manager Life Science of Gelest. “By rapidly developing new applications of BIOSAFE® Antimicrobial and quickly ramping up the production responding to the market demand, Gelest is living up to its commitment to fighting against antimicrobial resistance through partnership with private industries, governments, and non-governmental organizations worldwide.”

In 2019, Gelest joined The Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR) Challenge initiated by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC).

BIOSAFE Antimicrobials inhibit microorganism growth by physically puncturing the microbe’s cell membrane and destroying the microbes on contact. As previously reported, this mode of action has significantly less tendency for microbes to develop resistance through adaption and mutation.

Posted March 12, 2020

Source: Gelest, Inc.