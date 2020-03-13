FESPA Brasil 2020 Postponed Due To Coronavirus Situation

DORKING, England — March 13, 2020 — FESPA and APS have reached the decision to postpone the FESPA Brasil 2020 event, which was scheduled to take place next week (18 – 21 March, 2020) at Expo Center Norte, Sao Paolo, Brazil.

The move follows the recent announcement of the postponement of the FESPA 2020 events in Madrid, Spain, originally scheduled for 24th to 27th March 2020 (Global Print Expo, European Sign Expo, Sportswear Pro).

The postponement of FESPA Brasil 2020 follows consultation with FESPA’s local partner and trade event organiser APS Eventos Corporativos, as well as FESPA’s leading exhibitors in the region, in light of the global escalation of the coronavirus crisis in recent days.

FESPA CEO Neil Felton comments: “We have been monitoring the situation in Brazil closely since the virus outbreak, as in Europe. Until recently, the relatively low number of confirmed cases in Brazil meant there was little exhibitor support for postponement. However, the rapidly changing global picture in the last week has led us to re-evaluate our risk assessment for this event. Consequently, we have made the decision to postpone the event until later in 2020, in the interests of the health and wellbeing of our Latin American event community.”

The FESPA Brasil team is in direct communication with all exhibitors and pre-registered visitors regarding the postponement, and will proceed in due course to explore the available options for rescheduling.

Posted March 13, 2020

Source: FESPA