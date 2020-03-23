Beverly Knits Statement On Partnering With Apparel/Textile Coalition To Make Medical Face Masks

WASHINGTON — March 23, 2020 — Beverly Knits Inc. is proud to be involved in the effort led by Hanes and Parkdale to help support the fight against COVID-19. Working with a coalition of textile companies, we are ramping up production in the USA to provide face masks for health care workers on the frontlines. With the combined efforts of many small and medium size companies, we are retooling our production lines to begin manufacturing immediately.

Beverly Knits is coordinating the production of up to 1.5 million masks produced domestically per week. Ron Sytz, CEO of Beverly Knits, said “It is an honor to be working with great American companies, united to supply critical resources to healthcare workers and first responders”.

Companies on the Beverly Knits team

Clover Knits

Contempora Knits

Carolina Cotton Works

Southfork Finishing

National Safety Apparel

A Lava & Sons

Wells Hosiery

Jomel Industries

LA Corp

Greenwood Mills

Additional companies will be updated daily.

Posted March 23, 2020

Source: National Council of Textile Organizations (NCTO)