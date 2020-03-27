Barco® Uniforms Launches COVID-19 Scrub Donation Program: 10,000 Scrubs Per Month

LOS ANGELES — March 27, 2020 — Barco® Uniforms, a recognized leader of design innovation in the premium Healthcare apparel industry, today announced its pledge to donate 10,000 scrubs each month for the duration of the coronavirus pandemic to Healthcare professionals on the front line treating patients who have been infected. Donations will be prioritized and distributed based on requests made by Healthcare teams who submit a scrub donation request on Barco’s website: https://www.barcouniforms.com/.

Scrub donations include all seven of Barco’s brand collections, including Barco OneTM, Grey’s AnatomyTM and SkechersTM by Barco.

“We are launching our scrub donation program to show our sincere thanks and demonstrate our immense gratitude to Healthcare professionals all over the country, all of whom have been so heroic in the fight against this pandemic,” said Barco president/CEO David Murphy. “We are here to support the Healthcare workers as they take care of all of us.”

Barco Uniforms has served Healthcare professionals for over 90 years and has been built on the belief that those in the Healthcare and services industries are multidimensional individuals with their own experiences of risk, vulnerability and struggle. The company’s Made to Matter philosophy, was created to give back and honor the spirit of healthcare professionals around the world. “Serving those who serve others has been a pillar of our legacy for over 90 years and at the forefront of everything we do, but these words have never had greater strength and deeper meaning than they do today during these unprecedented times,” added Murphy.

For more information about Barco’s COVID-19 donation program, visit https://www.barcouniforms.com/

Source: Barco® Uniforms