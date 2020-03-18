An Important Message from INDA regarding Coronavirus (COVID-19)

CARY, N.C. — March 18, 2020 — The Association for the Nonwoven Fabrics Industry (INDA) is the latest industry organization to issue a statement related to the current coronavirus outbreak. The email, from INDA’s President Dave Rousse, reads as follows:

“INDA is committed to safe working principles for our members, our staff and the industry as a whole. We are all making adjustments in our business to minimize the impacts and spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19). We are carefully monitoring and following the guidelines from the Center for Disease Control, and the North Carolina Department of Health, and are taking the following actions:

“INDA employees will work remotely, until at least April 6. INDA staff can still be reached at their Direct or Mobile telephone numbers and by e-mail.

“INDA will provide enhanced hygiene protocol for future events and training, including abundant access to hand sanitizers, and disinfecting wipes at all events. Cleaning frequently touched surfaces (door handles, computers, phones) will be normalized.

With our World of Wipes® Conference in Minneapolis scheduled June 22-25, a full 7 weeks after the CDC recommended 8-week hiatus on events gathering over 50 people, and with other organizations moving major events to May and June, we fully expect to hold that event as scheduled.

“The nonwovens and engineered materials industry plays a major role in producing materials essential to reduce the spread of COVID-19. From disinfecting wipes to face mask material to Personal Protective Apparel and more, INDA member companies are providing products to help people be safer in difficult environments.

“INDA stands ready to assist our industry as it works to meet the demands of this challenging time. We will continue to keep you informed as changes occur. For latest updates, please visit inda.org and the INDA Calendar of Events. We encourage everyone to stay safe and wish you the best of health.”

Source: INDA