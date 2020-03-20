AmeriPride Recertifies U.S. Two Laundries For Hygienically Clean Healthcare

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — March 20, 2020 — AmeriPride Services’ Watkinsville, Ga., Springfield, Mo., and Minneapolis, Minn. locations again have earned Hygienically Clean Healthcare certification. Hygienically Clean is the quantified, validated standard and measure for hygienically clean textiles in North America since 2011, and this re-certification reflects this laundry’s ongoing commitment to best management practices (BMPs) in laundering as verified by on-site inspection and their capability to produce hygienically clean textiles as quantified by ongoing microbial testing.

Recertification confirms the organization’s continuing dedication to infection prevention, compliance with recognized industry standards and processing healthcare textiles using BMPs as described in its quality assurance documentation, a focal point for Hygienically Clean inspectors’ evaluation. The independent, third-party inspection must also confirm essential evidence that:

Employees are properly trained and protected

Managers understand regulatory requirements

OSHA-compliant

Physical plant operates effectively

To achieve certification initially, laundries pass three rounds of outcome-based microbial testing, indicating that their processes are producing Hygienically Clean Healthcare textiles and diminished presence of yeast, mold and harmful bacteria. They also must pass a facility inspection. To maintain their certification, they must pass quarterly testing to ensure that as laundry conditions change, such as water quality, textile fabric composition and wash chemistry, laundered product quality is consistently maintained. Re-inspection occurs every two to three years.

This process eliminates subjectivity by focusing on outcomes and results that verify textiles cleaned in these facilities meet appropriate hygienically clean standards and BMPs for hospitals, surgery centers, medical offices, nursing homes and other medical facilities.

Hygienically Clean Healthcare certification acknowledges laundries’ effectiveness in protecting healthcare operations by verifying quality control procedures in linen, uniform and facility services operations related to the handling of textiles containing blood and other potentially infectious materials.

Certified laundries use processes, chemicals and BMPs acknowledged by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, Association for the Advancement of Medical Instrumentation, American National Standards Institute and others. Introduced in 2012, Hygienically Clean Healthcare brought to North America the international cleanliness standards for healthcare linens and garments used worldwide by the Certification Association for Professional Textile Services and the European Committee for Standardization.

Objective experts in epidemiology, infection control, nursing and other healthcare professions work with Hygienically Clean launderers to ensure the certification continues to enforce the highest standards for producing clean healthcare textiles.

“Congratulations to these AmeriPride plants on their recertifications,” said Joseph Ricci, TRSA president and CEO. “Their achievement proves their ongoing commitment to infection prevention and that their laundry takes every step possible to prevent human illness.”

AmeriPride now has 13 Hygienically Clean Healthcare certified facilities throughout the United States: Little Rock, Ark.; Phoenix; Watkinsville, Ga.; Twin Falls, Idaho; Topeka, KS; Bemidji and Minneapolis, Minn.; Springfield, Mo.; Omaha, Neb.; Roswell, N.M.; Memphis, Tenn.; and Lubbock, Texas and in Canada, Lethbridge Alberta. Eight AmeriPride laundries hold the Hygienically Clean Food Safety certification: Tuscumbia, Ala.; Bakersfield, Calif.; Fresno, Calif.; St. Cloud and Minneapolis, Minn.; and Durant, Miss.; and in Canada, Lethbridge Alberta and Winnipeg Manitoba.

