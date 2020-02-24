TRSA European Tour Offers Automation, Innovation And Digitization Experience From Frankfurt To Berlin, June 22-27

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — February 24, 2020 — The TRSA European (Germany) Laundry Tour provides a logical next step for those attending the 2020 World Textile Services Congress and Texcare International trade fair in Frankfurt this June.

The limited-capacity tour (open to the first 35 to register) will visit state-of-the-art laundries and processing plants over a five-day period.

Pricing is inclusive, covering tours, most meals, lodging and motor coach transportation from Frankfurt to Berlin.

The tour itinerary begins in Frankfurt, offering an experience of the future of European laundry automation, manufacturing innovation and digitization with visits at these laundries and manufacturing plants:

Date Location Tour(s) Overnight Mon., June 22 Frankfurt Jöckel Laundry Hostel Ostertor, Vlotho Tues., June 23 Vlotho and Harsum Kannegiesser Factory Jensen Factory Hotel Van Der Valk, Harsum Wed., June 24 Wolfsburg Volkswagen Group Worldwide Headquarters and Manufacturing Plant Hotel Van Der Valk, Harsum Thurs., June 25 Wolfsburg Ruess Laundry 1 Ruess Laundry 2 Berlin Marriott Hotel, Berlin Fri., June 26 Berlin and Bötzow City Clean Laundry Greif Laundry Farewell Reception Berlin Marriott Hotel, Berlin Sat., June 27 (optional) Berlin Walking Tour

The European Laundry Tour registration is now open to TRSA operator and associate members, nonmember operators and their partners/guests. To view registration, agenda and other information, visit www.trsa.org/europeantour.

The World Textile Services Congress (WTSC) on June 18-19, 2020, in Frankfurt, Germany, is hosted prior to Texcare International at the same location, June 20-24, 2020. The WTSC will build on the success and momentum of WTSC 2016 held in Bruges, Belgium, which attracted nearly 200 linen, uniform and facility services professionals from around the globe. For more information, visit https://www.itsa-alliance.org/wtsc20/. Texcare International (TXCA) hosts the world’s leading manufacturers and service providers who will showcase their innovations in an up-close environment. This event is hosted every four years. For registration, agenda and other information about TXCA, visit https://texcare.messefrankfurt.com/frankfurt/en.html.

