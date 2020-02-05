TRSA 2019 Healthcare Laundry Survey Results Now Available

ALEXANDRIA, VA — February 5, 2020 — The TRSA Healthcare Committee has released the results of the TRSA 2019 Healthcare Laundry Survey, which is now available for purchase at www.trsa.org/store. The TRSA 2019 Healthcare Laundry Survey was compiled and distributed to linen, uniform and facility services companies serving the healthcare sector, with the results benchmarking various aspects of their operations, trends and market opportunities. Nearly 50 participants representing the acute/hospital, non-acute/specialty medical and long-term care/nursing home sectors completed the 27-question survey that covered topics such as:

market growth

bottom line threats

consumer habits and priorities

The survey did not track identification of the facilities or geographic location, and the results were based on total business as opposed to plant-specific findings. Survey responses are broken down by sector and demographics, such as:

plants that process more than 25 million pounds per year

plant that process less than 5 million pounds per year

Learn more about the markets served, what the customers really value, and how sustainability plays a role in customer choice of laundry service providers.

Created by the TRSA Healthcare Committee, this survey was compiled and distributed to 384 TRSA member operators (holding positions of CEO, President or General Manager) of linen, uniform and facility services companies serving the healthcare sector. The information contained in this report is a pathway for strategic planning. With a 13% response rate, healthcare leaders share their experiences and expectations for what lies ahead for the Healthcare market.

This survey is the first of two phases, with this phase including questions and information about demographics, market drivers, healthcare dynamics, employees and changing expectations. The second phase, slated for completion in 2020, will include detailed financial information and will take a deep dive in to all aspects of financial performance, revenue sources, trend analysis and all primary cost drivers. Phase two is expected to survey fewer participants while leveraging the first survey to build a taskforce to get buy-in from the laundry healthcare sector. The results of the detailed financial analysis will be available to the participants only; however, the trending and benchmarking data will be available to all members.

Obtain the full report at the TRSA webstore, www.trsa.org/store, at a cost of $75 for members and $150 for non-members.

Posted February 5, 2020

Source: TRSA