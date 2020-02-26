Public Relations Agency Carmichael Lynch Relate Expands Home And Design Practice With Sunbrella Brand

MINNEAPOLIS — February 26, 2020 — Performance textile supplier Sunbrella has selected Carmichael Lynch Relate as its public relations agency of record following a competitive search. The agency was selected based on its creative reputation as well as its industry knowledge and strong relationships in the home and design space. Sunbrella is the newest member of the agency’s home and design practice group, which includes Formica, Marvin, MasterBrand Cabinets, Sherwin-Williams and TruStile. Carmichael Lynch Relate will handle strategic planning and media relations as well as influencer strategy and execution for the iconic brand.

“We were looking for a collaborative, strategic partner in our journey to strengthen engagement and preference for the Sunbrella brand and share our story as an innovative category leader that provides value for our customers,” said Steve Pawl, CMO at Sunbrella. “Carmichael Lynch Relate demonstrated that they’re expert practitioners of public relations with a deep commitment to data, insights and results. We look forward to working with them alongside our other agency partners to build on the Sunbrella heritage and take it to the next level in this increasingly competitive category.”

“Sunbrella is an ideal addition to our home and design practice and we’re thrilled to be working with them to make the brand even more memorable,” said Julie Batliner, president of Carmichael Lynch Relate. “Its heritage, design leadership and performance expertise provides powerful storytelling opportunities and the team is committed to bringing these to life.”

Introduced in 1961, Sunbrella is an innovative fabric brand that has defined performance and satisfied customers for decades. Supported by a rich family heritage, commitment to innovation and impressive design leadership, Sunbrella has revolutionized the way the world thinks about fabrics. Sunbrella fabrics integrate style and comfort with exceptional performance qualities: proven durability, fade resistance and easy care, with offerings crafted for a variety of home, marine and commercial applications.

