Orion Engineered Carbons Officially Opens New Technical Service Applications Laboratory In New Jersey

HOUSTON, TX — February 25, 2020 — Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (the “Company” or “Orion”), a worldwide supplier of specialty and high-performance Carbon Black, has now officially opened its new technical service applications laboratory in New Jersey, USA (compare previous press release on the subject dated October 24, 2019). Expanding Orion’s worldwide network of laboratories and strengthening Orion’s Specialty Carbon Black business in the Americas, the new facility will initially serve coatings and ink customers, as well as drive innovation to advance carbon black technology.

“The lab is an invaluable technical resource for Orion, for the industry and for our customers,” said Mr. Corning Painter, Chief Executive Officer of Orion. “We can accelerate new product developments and optimize formulations for cost-efficiency and product performance.”

Built with state-of the-art equipment, the laboratory is currently conducting coatings and inks application projects, which can optimize raw material use, increase revenue and improve profitability for both Orion and industry partners.

“We are testing in industrial, architectural and automotive coatings systems, both water- and solvent-borne, plus a variety of inks,” said Dr. Jennifer Stroh, PhD, Marketing Manager Coatings Americas. “We are evaluating a broad range of formula components, including carbon blacks and dispersants, and apply our special expertise in color and jetness to determine the best desired outcome.”

Specifically, Dr. Stroh said, the lab is “pushing the envelope” in automotive coatings to reach cutting-edge high jetness levels for the automotive coatings market.

The new technical service laboratory also enables customers to accelerate their own research and development in formulations containing carbon black. The lab draws on the full range of Orion’s extensive carbon black portfolio aiming to optimize formulas and help customers serve their markets better.

Posted February 25, 2020

Source: Orion Engineered Carbons S.A.