Milliken & Company Earns Recognition as One of the World’s Most Ethical Companies® for 14th Year

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — A capstone recognition for the diversified global manufacturer, Milliken & Company celebrates its 14th year among the World’s Most Ethical Companies. Selected by the Ethisphere Institute, a global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices, the esteemed designation honors companies with purpose-driven strategies that strive to create positive change throughout their global communities.

Milliken & Company, a materials science expert with a portfolio of industry-leading specialty chemical, performance textiles and floor covering innovations, is one of eight industrial manufacturers to receive this designation in 2020. Notably, the company is one of only seven companies to receive this honor for 14 consecutive years — every year since the award was first introduced.

“At Milliken, we constantly raise the bar on the ethical business practices that guide our day-to-day operations and our long-term vision,” said Halsey Cook, president and CEO of Milliken & Company. “Doing the right thing is as important to us as reaching our goals.”

Over the past year, Milliken challenged itself to think bigger about what a relevant sustainable enterprise is in today’s world and embarked on aggressive sustainability goals — covering people, planet and products — to achieve by 2025. The company recently joined the U.N. Global Compact, signed a CEO pledge of inclusivity and has heavily invested in energy projects to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions. Milliken views its robust ethics and compliance program as key to fostering trust among key stakeholders and advancing Milliken’s purpose to positively impact the world.

“For 14 years, Milliken consistently demonstrates the power of values-based business ideals in action,” said Ethisphere Institute CEO Timothy Erblich. “Whether it is by developing leading innovations that positively impact the world or by thoughtfully engaging with its communities to spark real change, Milliken embodies a holistic ethical mindset throughout its organization.”

Ethics & Performance

Ethisphere’s annual practice of tracking how the stock prices of publicly traded honorees compare to the Large Cap Index found that listed 2020 World’s Most Ethical Companies outperformed the large cap sector over five years by 13.5 percent, confirming that ethics is a competitive differentiator.

Methodology & Scoring

Grounded in Ethisphere’s proprietary Ethics Quotient®, the World’s Most Ethical Companies assessment process includes more than 200 questions on culture, environmental and social practices, ethics and compliance activities, governance, diversity and initiatives to support a strong value chain. The process serves as an operating framework to capture and codify the leading practices of organizations across industries and around the globe. Best practices and insights from the 2020 honorees will be released in a report and webcast in March and April of this year.

All companies that participate in the assessment process receive an Analytical Scorecard providing them a holistic assessment of where their programs stand against the demanding standards of leading companies.

Honorees

The full list of the 2020 World’s Most Ethical Companies, which includes 132 honorees, representing 21 countries and 51 industries, can be found at https://worldsmostethicalcompanies.com/honorees.

Posted February 25, 2020

Source: Milliken & Company