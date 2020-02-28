INDEX™20 Exhibition Postponed To October 20 – 23, 2020

GENEVA, Switzerland — February 28, 2020 — By ordinance entering into force on 28 February 2020 at 10:00 am, the Swiss Federal Council has prohibited all events bringing together more than 1’000 people. In the current circumstances, the situation is qualified as a force majeure event. As a result, taking into account the negative evolution of the situation, INDEX™20 is postponed to 20 – 23 October 2020.

The situation has recently significantly deteriorated with the appearance of the first confirmed cases of coronavirus in Switzerland. The organisers had no other choice than to review their assessment of the situation and to act in strict compliance with the ordinance of the Swiss Federal Council.

“We sincerely regret this situation, as large numbers of people around the world have invested in ensuring that the event takes place. However, the well-being and health of all INDEX™ exhibitors, visitors, and exhibition staff, as well as their business needs and expectations, remain our highest priority. We trust that all participants will understand this forced decision.” said Pierre Wiertz, EDANA General Manager.

The world continues to discover the important role of nonwovens in protecting healthcare staff and patients through medical devices and personal protective equipment, such as surgical masks, respirators, gowns, drapes and coveralls. It is of course unfortunate that the biggest nonwovens trade show ever, with over 730 exhibitors and covering 24’700m2, has had to be postponed because of the largest epidemic in decades.

PALEXPO and EDANA remain at disposal for any further information.

Posted February 28, 2020

Source EDANA