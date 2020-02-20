Expressions Family Of Printable Textiles Expands Into North American Banner & Retail Soft Signage Market

YORKVILLE, Illinois — February 20, 2020 — Aurora Specialty Textiles Group is proud to announce the addition of Expressions Poly Banner & Expressions Poly Banner Plus to our popular Expressions family of printable textiles.

Aurora has a long history of serving the North American banner and retail soft signage markets and these exciting new additions to our Expressions line represent Aurora’s continued commitment to delivering best-in-class printable textiles to these markets.

Expressions Poly Banner and Expressions Poly Banner Plus are treated with Aurora’s proprietary “Expressions Satin” coating. Now banner and soft signage printers can enjoy the many benefits canvas printers have grown to enjoy and expect from Expressions, including outstanding printability, seamless cross-platform performance and exceptional image quality.

Both products have been engineered to work cross-platform on latex, solvent/eco-solvent, and UV inks, without sacrificing image quality. Treated with backside coating to enhance opacity, pinholes have been eliminated. In addition, both are curl-free and perform flawlessly in retractable banner stand applications.

The high-bright, textured fabric is easy to finish, not prone to fraying and perfect for a wide range of applications that include Indoor Banners, Temporary Outdoor Banners, Retail Soft Signage and Banners for Concerts, Festivals, Sports Venues, Theatrical Displays and more.

“Aurora is committed to continuing to expand our portfolio of digitally printable textiles using Aurora’s proprietary Expressions coating,” said Mark Shaneyfelt, Director of Sales and Marketing for Print Media.

“Our Expressions coating technology makes it possible for our print customers to utilize low pass mode on their printers, saving time and money without sacrificing quality.”

In addition to exceptional printability, Expressions Poly Banner & Expressions Poly Banner Plus are 100% Polyester & are PVC-free, offering printers a greener alternative to the PVC and Vinyl materials that are commonly used as substrates for banners, displays, and signage.

Posted February 20, 2020

Source: Aurora Specialty Textiles Group