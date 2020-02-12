Early Bird Pricing Ends Feb 18 For Techtextil North America & Texprocess Americas 2020

ATLANTA, GA — February 12, 2020 — There less than one week remaining to purchase early bird tickets for the upcoming editions of Techtextil North America & Texprocess Americas, once again co-located in Atlanta from May 12-14, 2020. Prices will increase on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at 11:59pm ET.
Tickets to the Official Techtextil North America & Texprocess Americas Reception, Symposiums and Sustainability Forum are all currently available at a reduced rate with early bird pricing. Tickets to these events are limited and likely to sell out.
Each show-specific symposium features eight paid sessions on various topics and can be purchased through a one, two or three day pass, and the all-new, Sustainability Forum will feature companies leading the charge on sustainable manufacturing in a two-part format. While the full 60+ speaker lineup has not been released, this year’s sessions will include speakers from:
Techtextil North America Symposium
- Georgia Tech’s School of Materials Science and Engineering
- Natick Soldier Research Center
- Freudenberg Performance Materials
- Kimberly Clark
Texprocess Americas Symposium
- Bluewater Defense
- The University of Georgia’s Department of Textiles, Merchandising & Interiors
- Target
- Lab141
Sustainability Forum
- Nike
- Sustainable Textile Solutions
- ZDHC
- Eton Systems
For additional tiered pricing information, deadlines, and session offerings, visit www.techtextilna.com or www.texprocessamericas.com.
Register here: Techtextil North America | Texprocess Americas
Techtextil North America is Incorporated with ATME-I. Texprocess Americas is Co-produced by SPESA.
Source: Messe Frankfurt North America