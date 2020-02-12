Early Bird Pricing Ends Feb 18 For Techtextil North America & Texprocess Americas 2020

ATLANTA, GA — February 12, 2020 — There less than one week remaining to purchase early bird tickets for the upcoming editions of Techtextil North America & Texprocess Americas, once again co-located in Atlanta from May 12-14, 2020. Prices will increase on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at 11:59pm ET.

Tickets to the Official Techtextil North America & Texprocess Americas Reception, Symposiums and Sustainability Forum are all currently available at a reduced rate with early bird pricing. Tickets to these events are limited and likely to sell out.

Each show-specific symposium features eight paid sessions on various topics and can be purchased through a one, two or three day pass, and the all-new, Sustainability Forum will feature companies leading the charge on sustainable manufacturing in a two-part format. While the full 60+ speaker lineup has not been released, this year’s sessions will include speakers from:

Techtextil North America Symposium

Georgia Tech’s School of Materials Science and Engineering

Natick Soldier Research Center

Freudenberg Performance Materials

Kimberly Clark

Texprocess Americas Symposium

Bluewater Defense

The University of Georgia’s Department of Textiles, Merchandising & Interiors

Target

Lab141

Sustainability Forum

Nike

Sustainable Textile Solutions

ZDHC

Eton Systems

For additional tiered pricing information, deadlines, and session offerings, visit www.techtextilna.com or www.texprocessamericas.com.

Register here: Techtextil North America | Texprocess Americas

Techtextil North America is Incorporated with ATME-I. Texprocess Americas is Co-produced by SPESA.

Posted February 12, 2020

Source: Messe Frankfurt North America