Custom Color Masterbatch Designer And Manufacturer Americhem Releases New Website

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio — February 12, 2020 — Americhem, a globally recognized designer and manufacturer of custom color masterbatch, functional additives, engineered compounds, and performance technologies, has released a brand new website that aligns with their brand and global competencies at americhem.com.

Americhem’s new website provides customers, potential hires, and all those interested in Americhem with a smooth, cohesive, and enjoyable new digital experience. With all of Americhem’s growth over the past few years, which included multiple acquisitions, plant expansions, and new product offerings, a new website was in order to clearly state all the company has to offer from a global perspective. Now streamlined to find product and service offerings from all of Americhem’s business units, the new website will guide users to the perfect polymeric solution in fibers, automotive, healthcare, building & construction, packaging, and so much more.

Americhem’s CEO, Matthew Hellstern, stated, “Today is a very exciting day for us here at Americhem as we are launching our new website. This is our new window to the world and our new site exhibits everything exciting about Americhem.” Mr. Hellstern continues, “The site highlights how Americhem is an innovation leader, the breadth of our product offerings, and how we partner with our customers in developing innovative, differentiated, and sustainable polymeric solutions.”

Americhem’s New Website Advantages:

Ease of navigation

Examples of work

Cutting edge technologies

Up-to-date blog with new and noteworthy content

Contact Us form that links you with the right expert for your inquiry

Posted February 12, 2020

Source: Americhem