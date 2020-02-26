Composites Industry Trade Show JEC WORLD 2020 Postponed

PARIS — February 26, 2020 — Yesterday evening, based on the latest assessment of the situation and after consulting its board and key stakeholders of the composites industry, the JEC Group decided to postpone the 2020 edition of JEC World to May 12th to 14th 2020.

The recent spread of the coronavirus in new countries last week, and especially countries playing an important role in the composite materials industry such as China, South Korea and Italy, has obliged the JEC World organization team and key stakeholders of the industry to reassess the current situation. Increased travel restrictions from authorities, but also at corporate level, both from exhibiting and visiting companies, have drastically reduced the potential attendance to the show. Moreover, the latest developments of the coronavirus have significantly increased the concerns of participating companies about the health of their employees. JEC Group has the same concerns, having health and safety of their exhibitors, visitors, partners and staff as a number one priority.

Being the leading trade show of the composites industry, as well as the festival of composites, JEC World brings together the whole industry value chain, as well as professionals from application sectors, experts from the scientific and academic world, associations and media from more than 112 countries. But the context does not allow the composite industry to get the event it deserves, which is why the JEC World team, with the full support of key stakeholders of the industry, has decided to postpone the event.

We are aware that this decision will require industry professionals, exhibitors, partners, engineers, researchers and buyers to re-schedule their attendance, which will have a significant impact on their organizations, as it will for the JEC Group. We trust though that given the current situation, which is continuously evolving, everyone involved will understand our common and industry decision.

Posted February 26, 2020

Source: JEC Group