Applied DNA Announces Receipt Of International Patents On Its Beacon® Secure Optical Molecular Marker Technologies

STONY BROOK, N.Y. — February 24, 2020 — Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (“Applied DNA” or the “Company”), a leader in Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)-based DNA manufacturing that brings integrity to global supply chains, and innovation to diagnostics and nucleic-based therapeutics, today announced the issuance of a Chinese patent and the receipt of a Notice of Allowability for a Canadian patent application, both for the invention “Encrypted Optical Markers for Security Applications” relating to its Beacon encrypted optical molecular marker technologies. The Company was previously granted United States Patent No. 10,047,282 on its Beacon technologies and has additional United States and international patent applications pending.

“China, Canada and the United States are key markets for our Beacon technology which provides formidable brand protection and assurance,” said Wayne Buchen, VP Strategic Sales. “The Company and its partners utilizing the Beacon technology, such as global sewing thread producer A&E, LLC and security label producer Schreiner MediPharm, are seeing strong customer interest in areas such as textiles, luxury goods and pharmaceutical packaging.”

The Beacon encrypted optical marker technology provides rapid, secure, real-time in-field authentication of a DNA-tagged substrate through the use of an encrypted fluorescing signal that can only be identified in the presence of a specially formulated decryptant. Without the paired decryptant, both Beacon and SigNature® DNA are invisible to normal and UV light. Based on its novel technology, we believe that Beacon is more secure than other non-encrypted chemical tracers that can be purchased on the open market and readily copied.

