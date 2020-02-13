Apparel Screen Printer Blue Ridge Designs, LLC To Invest $2.28 Million To Grow Manufacturing Operation

RICHMOND — January 29, 2020 — Governor Ralph Northam today announced that Blue Ridge Designs, LLC, a fast-growing manufacturer of screen printed apparel, will invest $2.28 million to expand its screen printing operation in Carroll County. The project will create 118 new jobs.

“Blue Ridge Designs is a new manufacturer that has experienced exponential growth since its founding, and continues to create valuable jobs in Carroll County,” said Governor Northam. “We are thrilled to see the company’s fourth expansion in the past year, a strong testament to the power of Virginia’s manufacturing sector to strengthen communities across the Commonwealth. We thank Blue Ridge Designs for its commitment to southwestern Virginia and look forward to the company’s future success.”

Established in January 2019, Blue Ridge Designs, LLC is a manufacturer of screen printed apparel and one of only 13 plants nationwide to use its unique watercolor ink process. The company has experienced a significant increase in demand for its services since its founding due to an emphasis on excellent equipment, design, and staff. The company has expanded three times, including the purchase of six new presses and three dryers, growing from 10 employees in February to more than 90, and is close to printing over three million shirts.

“Blue Ridge Designs has quickly become an important contributor to Virginia’s manufacturing sector, which continues to attract companies due to our skilled talent, strategic location, and favorable business climate,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Brian Ball. “Supporting 21st-century manufacturers is a key component of our efforts to promote economic development in all regions of the Commonwealth. We will continue to support Blue Ridge Designs as it grows in Carroll County, and thank the company for creating 118 new jobs in Virginia.”

“If your heart is in your business you will be successful, and because we have such a wonderful community here in Carroll County, it’s truly been an honor to be able to offer jobs to so many,” said Greg Crowder, President of Blue Ridge Designs, LLC and Mayor of Hillsville, where the screen printing company is located. “We’ve done a great job paying attention to detail and making any improvements necessary to provide the highest quality product, and I feel this will afford us the opportunity for continued growth in the years ahead.”

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with Carroll County to secure the project for Virginia and will support the company’s job creation through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program (VJIP). VJIP provides consultative services and funding to companies creating new jobs in order to support employee recruitment and training activities. As a business incentive supporting economic development, VJIP reduces the human resource costs of new and expanding companies. VJIP is state-funded, demonstrating Virginia’s commitment to enhancing job opportunities for citizens.

“I am pleased that Blue Ridge Designs, LLC will bring a significant number of new job opportunities to Carroll County,” said Delegate Jeffrey Campbell. “This expansion is a testament to the hard work and perseverance of Mr. Crowder and his employees and I look forward to their continued success for many years to come.”

