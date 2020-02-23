Canceled: The 53rd Edition Of Filo, Scheduled For February 27 – 28, 2020 At The Mico – Milano Convention Centre

MILAN — February 23, 2020 — The 53rd edition of Filo, scheduled for Thursday 27 and Friday 28 February 2020 MiCo – Milano Convention Centre, has been canceled.

The decision has been taken due to the severity of the emergency related to the virus Covid-19, confirmed by the recent measures of the public authorities, and in particular the Regione Lombardia decree released on Sunday February 23 2020, signed by the President of Regione Lombardia, Attilio Fontana, and by the Health Ministry Roberto Speranza. The decree provides for the “suspension of events or initiatives of any nature, of shows and of any form of meeting in public or private places”, thus objectively making it impossible to carry out the 53rd edition of Filo.

The rapid – and extremely critical – evolution of the health emergency in Northern Italy, and in particular in the Lombardy region, made this decision necessary, determined by reasons of force majeure, as well as protecting the safety of the exhibitors and visitors themselves, their collaborators and their families.

Filo is aware of the problems resulting from this decision for all the operators involved, national and international, but can only comply with the decisions of the public authorities, given the continuous dramatic evolution of the crisis caused by the new Coronavirus. To cancel the 53rd edition of Filo is therefore a decision taken with great regret, but also with a sense of responsibility.

Source: AssoServizi Biella srl