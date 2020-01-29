TRSA Rebate Program Extends To Human Resources, Safety Summits

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — January 29, 2020 — TRSA members who are first-time attendees for either TRSA’s 4th Annual Human Resources Summit or 9th Annual Safety Summit in Atlanta, GA on May 12 and 13 are eligible for a 50% registration fee rebate, to be distributed following the event. To qualify, registrants must be:

Current TRSA members employed in either an HR or Safety-related position with a TRSA member company; and

Must participate in the entire event through 5 pm on May 12 or May 13, as applies; and

Must complete event registration in full by March. 27.

These two events feature dynamic keynotes, educational programs and networking breaks to provide attendees with opportunities to learn from peers. In addition to the registration rebate for first-time attendees, there is also a combined registration discount available for attendees who register for both events. Participation in these programs make a great return on investment in education for key managers, executives and owner/operators.

TRSA was recently recognized by the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) to offer SHRM-CP or SHRM-SCP professional-development credits (PDCs). This year the TRSA 4th Annual Human Resources Summit is valid for 6 PDCs. For more information about certification or recertification, please visit shrmcertification.org.

Posted January 29, 2020

Source: TRSA