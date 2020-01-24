Industrial Fabrics Association International (IFAI): Entries Open For 2020 Student Design Competition

ROSEVILLE, MN — January 24, 2020 — Industrial Fabrics Association International (IFAI) has announced that entries are open for the 2020 Student Design Competition. This competition offers any student currently enrolled in a school or university the opportunity to submit a project in one of two categories for the chance to win an award and prize package.

This year’s categories are in the areas of advanced textiles and fabric structures. To submit a project in the advanced textiles category, a student must design project for aerospace, medical, military, safety/protective or other wearable and non-wearable textile technology applications. In the fabric structures category, a student must design a fabric structure measuring 38-200 sq. meters that provides a shelter and architectural interest for an area on their school campus.

There will be two 1st place winners, one for each category. These winners will win a prize pack valued at over $6,000 which includes a trip to IFAI Expo 2020, the 100th anniversary of the show, in Indianapolis, IN, Nov 4-6, 2020. The deadline for students to submit their projects is May 15, 2020.

For more information and to submit a project, please visit ifai.com/student-design-challenge.

Posted January 24, 2020

Source: Industrial Fabrics Association International (IFAI)