Devan Chemicals, Developer Of Textile Finishing Technologies, Underlines Its Sustainability Track Record With 2 Additional Bio-Based Product Launches

RONSE, Belgium — January 3, 2019 — Devan Chemicals, the Belgium-based developer of finishing technologies for textiles, plans to launch two bio-based solutions at the upcoming Heimtextil trade show in Frankfurt, Germany. The company already launched a bio-based flame retardant in May 2019.

Sustainability has always been a focus topic for Devan, even long before it became an urging issue. In 1995 the company launched Eco-flam®, the first halogen-free flame retardant. Four years later they commercialized a non-migrating antimicrobial solution. In 2001 the Belgian firm developed a masterbatch technology for in-yarn solutions. Devan was also the first company to introduce probiotics in textiles (2010). In 2019 Devan presented its first bio-based solution (Bio-flam) and now they will launch another two: a bio-based antimicrobial (BI-OME® natural) and bio-based PCMs (Tones of Cool® Bio).

Natural antimicrobial

A drive towards the use of more sustainable products has led to the introduction of more alternative solutions to solve the discomfort of malodours and to reduce the allergens of dust mites.

Many plants and flowers produce antimicrobial chemicals as a defence mechanism towards threats like bacteria, fungi and moulds. More and more natural antimicrobials are used in food and cosmetics as a preservative. Plant based, non-persistent, low toxicity pesticides have been used for many years in agriculture and in industrial kitchens. These natural, biocidal ingredients gave us inspiration to develop a new range of Odour Control Technology and anti-dust mite products.

BI-OME Natural is a natural, bio-based antimicrobial solution that guarantees an optimal freshness and hygiene for textiles. The active ingredients are the well-known Linseed oil, obtained from the dried, ripened seeds of the flax plant and Chrysanthemum, derived from the seeds of the flowers of the daisy.

The active ingredients in BI-OME Natural are Organic, GMO free, Biodegradable and Recyclable.

As known, the bedding industry and more and more governments are planning to invoke regulations on recyclability, therefore technologies such as BI-OME Natural, which are recyclable, could gain more interest over time.

BI-OME Natural will be presented in the Heimtextil collections of Standard Fiber.

Bio-based PCM’s

Tones of Cool Bio is a patented cooling technology that stimulates the textile to dissipate redundant heat from the body and to instantly reduce the body temperature. The PCMs used in Tones of Cool Bio are derived from sustainable, natural sources.

The PCMs have the form of a crystalline wax or oily liquid (depending on temperature) and is 100% plant based. In addition, Tones of Cool Bio has a lower flammability than traditional paraffin based PCMs. The bio-source of the technology is certified by the German DIN lab.

Tones of Cool Bio will already be presented in the Heimtextil collections of Standard Fiber, Tisseray, and Comfy Quilts. The technology will in first instance only be available for bedding accessories.

Posted January 3, 2019

Source: Devan Chemicals NV