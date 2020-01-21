Culp Home Fashions Achieves Sustainability Award At Stokesdale, N.C., Facility

HIGH POINT, N.C. — January 21, 2020 ─ Culp Inc. today announced that Culp Home Fashions, the company’s mattress fabrics division, recently earned the 2019 Sustainability Award from ICE Recycling.

This award highlights Culp’s ongoing initiatives to reduce its environmental footprint and promote sustainability. As part of this effort, Culp Home Fashions has been working with ICE Recycling since 2017 to achieve landfill free status at the company’s Stokesdale, N.C., production facility. Based in Lake City, S.C., ICE Recycling custom designs plans for local businesses to divert their waste products away from landfills. ICE Recycling specializes in carbon footprint reduction by the bailing, grinding and packaging of recycling materials for alternate end uses. Substantially all fabric and yarn waste, as well as plastic, cardboard and other operational waste, generated from the Stokesdale location is now sent to the recycling facility at ICE Recycling so none of this material enters a landfill. Culp conducted extensive employee training and followed strict guidelines and procedures to reach this goal for Stokesdale.

In addition to the Stokesdale plant, Culp Home Fashions has another North Carolina manufacturing facility located in High Point that produces mattress covers. This facility, known as CLASS, is expected to achieve landfill free status within four to six months. The company also operates a production facility in Quebec, Canada, that uses hydro and wind power to provide 99.8% clean renewable energy. Culp Home Fashions is currently working with the Quebec government in an effort to locate recycling facilities in close proximity to its Quebec location, with the goal to achieve landfill free status for this facility as well.

Together, these initiatives reinforce Culp’s company-wide commitment to sustainable production and environmental responsibility across its operations. In 2019, the company’s upholstery fabrics division introduced LiveSmart Evolve™, a new line of fabrics featuring highly durable, stain-resistant performance fabric combined with recycled fibers. These fabrics have been very well received as a product that fulfills the desires of environmentally-conscious consumers. Additionally, Read Window Products, Culp’s window treatment business based in Knoxville, Tennessee, has a solar-powered workroom.

Iv Culp, CEO of Culp, stated: “We are very pleased to receive this award from ICE Recycling, which reflects our focused efforts to produce our fabrics and manage our operations in a responsible manner and promote a sustainable future for Culp and our customers. We are also mindful of our impact on the communities where we do business, and we continue to work to identify ways to conserve natural resources and reduce our environmental footprint. We are increasing awareness throughout our company to achieve continuous improvement in environmentally sustainable practices”

Posted January 21, 2020

Source: Culp