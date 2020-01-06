Bostik Completes The Acquisition Of LIP

COLOMBES, France— January 6, 2020 — Bostik completed the acquisition of LIP Bygningsartikler AS (LIP), the Danish supplier of tile adhesives, waterproofing systems and floor preparation solutions, on January 3, 2020.

This acquisition, like the Prochimir acquisition finalized in October 2019, is in line with Arkema’s strategy to continuously grow its adhesives business through bolt-on acquisitions which complement Bostik’s geographic presence, product ranges and technologies.

