Big Deal At ISPO 2020: ZIBEN SAFETY KOREA Expands With Sympatex On The International Markets In Europe And The USA

MUNICH / KOREA — January 27, 2020 — The partnership between Sympatex Technologies and ZIBEN SAFETY will be officially launched at the ISPO international sports trade fair (26 to 29 January 2020, Munich). The largest Korean manufacturer of waterproof safety footwear is cooperating with the Munich-based functional specialist for the first time. The aim of the cooperation is to expand the Korean new customer’s business in Europe and the USA. The first model series of the new waterproof Sympatex line is produced with recycled, sustainable Sympatex lining laminates. The 100% waterproof, optimally breathable, PTFE- and PFC-free Sympatex membrane ensures the best microclimate, high wearing comfort and dry feet for maximum performance in all weather conditions.

The look & feel of the new ZIBEN-Sympatex line is based on modern trekking models. The innovative concept therefore focuses on weatherproof, comfortable and above all stylish safety shoes – the wearer should feel so good that they want to wear the shoes at all times and everywhere – even outside work. The highly functional models are rounded off by the ALL-IN-ONE OUTSOLE SYSTEM, patented by the ZIBEN Research Institute – a sole combination of a bulletproof midsole and insole which minimises foot fatigue through cushioning and elasticity.

As number 1 in the Korean safety footwear market, ZIBEN SAFETY currently employs over 1,000 people and serves the market with currently 12 different high quality safety shoe lines.

Posted January 28, 2020

Source: Sympatex Technologies GmbH