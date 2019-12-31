WHI Announces Acquisition Of Composite Manufacturer Aerobond And Equipment Investments

FAIRFIELD, N.J. and SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — December 31, 2019 — WHI Global, LLC (“WHI”), a portfolio company of RVE Partners (“RVE”), announced today that it has acquired the assets of Aero-Bond Corporation (“Aerobond”) through affiliated entity Aerobond Composites, LLC. Headquartered in Springfield, Massachusetts, Aerobond is a manufacturer of composite structures and assemblies for aerospace and defense applications.

Since 1989, Aerobond has provided high performance composite structures and assemblies to aircraft OEMs and tier 1 suppliers. Aerobond’s capabilities include layup, compression molding, adhesive bonding, vulcanization and fabrication of a variety of composite materials including Kevlar, graphite and fiberglass. Aerobond maintains AS9100 Rev. D and ISO 9001 certifications.

Additionally, WHI recently completed the purchase of a Makino MAG3 5-axis high speed CNC milling machine with a 10-pallet MMC2 system as well as four Makino A81/A88 hard metal CNC milling machines with a 20-pallet MMC2 system. The machines are being installed in WHI’s facilities in Tulsa, Oklahoma and Fairfield, New Jersey, and are expected to come online in the first quarter of 2020.

“We are impressed with Aerobond’s composite fabrication capabilities,” said Al Altieri, Chief Executive Officer of WHI. “Together with our recent equipment purchases, WHI now offers a comprehensive suite of aerospace manufacturing capabilities for our customers. We are excited about the potential from these investments.”

“The Aerobond acquisition and equipment purchases represent important milestones in the evolution of WHI,” said David Caputo, Managing Partner of RVE. “These investments are representative of RVE’s buy and build strategy, where we seek to deploy additional capital following acquisitions to drive long term growth. We look forward to continuing to support WHI through this growth.”

Financing for the acquisition and equipment investments was provided by J.P. Morgan and Morgan Stanley Private Credit. Morrison Cohen LLP served as legal counsel to WHI.

Posted December 31, 2019

Source: WHI Global; RVE Partners