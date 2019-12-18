TRSA Engages The Economist Intelligence Unit To Produce A Global Textile Services Market Opportunity Assessment

ALEXANDRIA, VA — December 18, 2019 — TRSA has commissioned The Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) to build a market opportunity assessment for the linen, uniform and facility services industry across 13 countries in six regions to explore market demands and forecast market, service and product opportunities. Based on evidence-driven research, interviews with industry experts and demand sector outlooks, EIU will premiere results at the World Textile Services Congress (WTSC) June 18-19, 2020, in Frankfurt, Germany, immediately prior to the Texcare International trade show.

“This first-ever global textile services market opportunity assessment will highlight opportunities and challenges across market sectors and geographic regions,” said TRSA President & CEO Joseph Ricci, “The results will be discussed, released and available for purchase at discounted rates to World Textile Services Congress (WTSC) participants before subsequent release internationally.”

Countries to be profiled across Africa, Asia, Europe, Middle East, and North and South America including Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Japan, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Kingdom and United States. Sectors to be covered are healthcare, hotels, construction, energy (oil and gas) and manufacturing.

Key questions to be answered:

Where will demand for linen, uniform and facility services come from over the next five years?

Which countries will present the greatest opportunities or challenges?

How large are the demand sectors and which are the fastest growing?

How will megatrends such as sustainability and digitization impact the industry and how will this differ across countries?

The research will address opportunities for linen supply, industrial laundry and facility services and include profiles of 10 public companies in the industry, using growth-related and financial-performance-based indicators.

Interviews with nearly 30 industry experts provide EIU with insights into operating conditions, market trends, customers and competition providing contest around market opportunity and future growth potential, based on the links between the demand sectors and the industry.

“Across the sectors, EIU will identify the main drivers for demand for the industry’s services in the next five years,” said TRSA President and CEO Joseph Ricci. “The study will portray corporate dynamics from consolidation and fragmentation of ownership to challenges and opportunities of managing everyday operations.”

“EIU’s understanding of the complexity and nuance of international markets will yield unmatched expert commentary, interpretation and forecasting on how our industry and its trajectory will be shaped by macroeconomic and demographic forces,” he added.

