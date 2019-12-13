The United States Fashion Industry Association (USFIA) Statement After Announcement Of Phase One Trade Agreement With China

WASHINGTON, DC — December 13, 2019 — On behalf of USFIA member companies and our customers, we welcome the announcement that the United States and China have finalized the Phase One trade agreement. These tariffs on apparel, accessories, home textiles, footwear and other consumer products represent an additional tax on American families.

We encourage President Trump and the Administration to move quickly to begin the Phase Two negotiations to find a solution to the trade war.

Posted December 13, 2019

Source: The United States Fashion Industry Association (USFIA)