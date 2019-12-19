The National Retail Federation (NRF) Welcomes House USMCA Vote, Says Pact ‘Reflects Today’s Global Economy’

WASHINGTON — December 19, 2019 — The National Retail Federation welcomed today’s House passage of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement and called on the Senate to immediately take action.

“This agreement provides significant updates to the North American Free Trade Agreement, which has benefited U.S. retailers, workers and consumers for a quarter-century,” NRF Senior Vice President for Government Relations David French said. “These modernized provisions will help ensure that North American trade policy reflects today’s global economy and will continue to benefit the U.S. economy. USMCA is a meaningful trade victory that will provide benefits for decades to come. ”

French said NRF has supported the administration’s efforts to modernize NAFTA. He cited provisions on digital trade, customs procedures and trade facilitation as key improvements in the new agreement.

“The next step is getting this vital update through the Senate,” French said. “Final passage of USMCA is key to providing continued growth for U.S. companies that rely on the North American market for goods and services. It also guarantees that American families can continue to find the products they need at prices they can afford. We look forward to seeing USMCA enacted in the new year.”

Source: The National Retail Federation (NRF)