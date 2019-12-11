Techtextil North America And Texprocess Americas 2020: Early Bird Registration Open

ATLANTA, GA — December 11, 2019 — Techtextil North America and Texprocess Americas will return to the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta, Georgia May 12-14, 2020. With the all-new, tiered pricing structure, those who register prior to February 18, 2020 will have the opportunity for substantial cost savings on exhibit hall, symposium and special event purchases.

The co-located events will bring decision makers from all of the major industries that touch technical textiles, nonwovens, sewn products, equipment and technology together in one place to experience the latest innovations. With a single badge, visitors gain access to the show floors of both shows, including 500+ exhibiting companies, international media outlets and pavilions representing top contributors to the global textile industry, providing unparalleled exposure to new business opportunities and potential partnerships.

New to the joint show floors are several special feature areas including The Lab, an interactive area featuring equipment and technology for textile testing and standards, and The Studio, a micro-factory and product development planning area. More information on special features can be found on the show’s respective websites.

Returning to Techtextil North America and Texprocess Americas are the concurrent Symposia, which will each feature expert-led sessions on pivotal advancements, research and technology for the textile, nonwovens, and sewn products industries. One, two, and three day passes to each show’s symposium can be purchased through online registration.

In addition to the educational Symposia, The Sustainability Forum will debut this year as a two-part session available to visitors of both Techtextil North America and Texprocess Americas. This new forum will feature a variety of speakers presenting new guidelines, customer demands, and case studies covering sustainability throughout the supply chain and how to implement sustainable practices with ROI top of mind. Seating will be limited. Tickets start at $95.00.

Also returning are Tech Talks, featuring a lineup of complimentary mini-sessions and panel-style discussions highlighting groundbreaking technical advancements across industries and The Student Research Poster Program, which is currently accepting abstracts through the shows’ respective websites.

Register here: Techtextil North America | Texprocess Americas

Visitors are encouraged to register in advance not only for financial savings but to ensure minimal wait times for on-site badge pickup. The Official Techtextil North America & Texprocess Americas Reception does have a capacity limit, so all parties are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance. Additional information on the 2020 co-located event including hotel information, can be found at link here. www.techtextilNA.com or www.TexprocessAmericas.com

Techtextil North America is Incorporated with ATME-I.

Texprocess Americas is Co-produced by SPESA.

Source: Messe Frankfurt