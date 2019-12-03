Retailers Say Extending Trade War Past 2020 Elections Would be ‘Bad Deal’ for ‘Every Segment’ of U.S. Economy

WASHINGTON — December 3, 2019 — The National Retail Federation today issued the following statement from Senior Vice President for Government Relations David French in response to President Trump’s comments that he might wait until after the 2020 elections to reach a trade agreement with China:

“We want and need to see a deal as soon as possible. The tariffs continue to hurt U.S. businesses, workers and consumers and are a substantial drag on the U.S. economy. Waiting another year to resolve the cost and uncertainty of the trade war is a bad deal not just for retailers and their customers but every segment of the economy from farmers who export their crops to small manufacturers who rely on imported parts and materials. We agree that we need to restate our relationship with China on a number of levels but we need to bring resolution to this issue rather than delay it.”

Posted December 3, 2019

Source: The National Retail Federation (NRF)