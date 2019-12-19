Palmetto Pedic Establishing Mattress Manufacturing Operations In Cherokee County S.C.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — December 17, 2019 — Palmetto Pedic, a mattress manufacturing company, today announced plans to establish operations in Cherokee County. The $8.5 million investment is expected to create more than 60 new jobs.

Founded in 2018 as a joint venture between industry veterans from the U.S. and China, Palmetto Pedic will be a fully-vertical manufacturer of memory foam, hybrid foam and coil mattresses, along with bed pillows and mattress toppers. The company’s new operations will service an increased demand in the mattress industry from U.S. consumers.

Located at 418 Chandler Drive in Gaffney, S.C., the company’s manufacturing processes will include a foam pouring line, computer cutting machines, injection molding machines, inner spring mattress coil manufacturing and all cutting, sewing and packaging of the final products.

Palmetto Pedic’s operations are expected to be online in January of 2020. Individuals interested in joining the team should apply at the OpSource Staffing office in the Home Fashions International facility at 859 Victory Trail Road in Gaffney, S.C.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development approved a $250,000 Rural Infrastructure Fund grant to assist with costs associated with building upfit.

Quotes

“Palmetto Pedic would like to thank the State of South Carolina for its business-friendly environment and its outstanding workforce. We look forward to years of profitable growth together.” –President of Palmetto Pedic Jack Cobb

“Congratulations to Palmetto Pedic on today’s announcement. This $8.5 million investment and the 60 new jobs will make a real difference in Cherokee County, and we look forward to watching Palmetto Pedic grow and succeed here for a very long time.” –Gov. Henry McMaster

“Manufacturing continues to be a source of wealth creation throughout our state. This announcement by Palmetto Pedic is another testament to our business-friendly environment which helps both new and existing businesses thrive.” -Secretary of Commerce Bobby Hitt

“County council welcomes another fantastic company to the county. Palmetto Pedic’s decision to locate in the heart of the city of Gaffney shows the great business atmosphere in our county. We wish them luck and look forward to a prosperous partnership.” –Cherokee County Council Chairman Tim Spenser

“This project not only provides employment opportunities for citizens in our area but also enhances the tax base of the city of Gaffney. We are very grateful that Palmetto Pedic chose Gaffney as the location of this fine facility and would like to thank the State of South Carolina, Cherokee County and the Cherokee County Development Board for their work in assisting Palmetto Pedic with their decision.” -Gaffney Mayor Henry L. Jolly

Five Fast Facts

Source: Office of the Governor of South Carolina