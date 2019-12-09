Milliken & Company Signs United Nations Global Compact

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — December 9, 2019 — In a step to support global sustainability initiatives, diversified manufacturer Milliken & Company announces today that it joined the United Nations Global Compact initiative—a voluntary leadership platform for the development, implementation and disclosure of responsible business practices. This commitment to responsible business action, undertaken by thousands of companies globally, reaffirms Milliken’s purpose to positively impact the world for generations to come.

“Milliken’s sustainability commitments are now aligned with the global community,” shares Halsey M. Cook, president and CEO for Milliken & Company. “As we implement our 2025 sustainability goals and conduct business with integrity and care, we know first-hand that doing the right thing and profitability are not mutually exclusive. By joining the UN Global Compact, we take the next step to strengthen sustainability at Milliken and around the world.”

The UN Global Compact is a call to companies everywhere to align their operations and strategies with ten universally accepted principles in the areas of human rights, labor, environment and anti-corruption. By signing the UN Global Compact and detailing actions in its Sustainability Report, Milliken commits to support the UN Sustainable Development Goals, including solutions for the plastics end-of-life challenge.

Launched in 2000, the UN Global Compact is the largest corporate sustainability initiative in the world, with more than 9,500 companies and 3,000 non-business signatories based in over 160 countries.

Source: Milliken & Company